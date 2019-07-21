Oman Air Baggage Policy

Book and fly to all destinations with Oman Air and enjoy its generous baggage allowances
|First Class
|Business Class
|Economy Class
|Total Weight:
50 KGs
|Total Weight:
50 KGs
|Total Weight:
30 KGs
|Up to: 2 Pieces
|Up to: 2 Pieces
|Up to: 2 Pieces
Baggage allowances for guests holding valid Gold or Silver Sindbad Cards
- Economy Class: 2 bags pieces with a combined weight 50kg
- Business or First Class: 2 bags pieces with a combined weight 60kg
Standard size and weight of each bag
Linear dimension: 158 cm/62 in (width + height + length)
Weight: No one single bag should weigh more than 32Kg.
Baggage that exceeds the standard dimensions and weight restrictions are subject to applicable fees.
Effective July 21, 2019, Oman Air starts charging for the extra luggage based on below types:
For Domestic Routes
|Rate Per 1 Piece of Baggage Up to 20 KGs
|From
|TO
|
Oman
|Oman
|OMR 20
For International Routes out of Oman
|Rate Per 1 Piece of Baggage Up to 20 KGs
|FROM
|TO
|
Oman
|Gulf Cooperation Council
|Middle East & North Africa
|Indian Sub-Continent
|Europe & Asia Pacific
|OMR 40
|OMR 50
|OMR 40
|OMR 60
From Worldwide to Worldwide
|Rate Per 1 Piece of Baggage Up to 20 KGs
|FROM
|TO
|Gulf Cooperation Council
|Middle East & North Africa
|Indian Sub-Continent
|Europe & Asia Pacific
|Gulf Cooperation Council
|USD 100
|USD 130
|USD 100
|USD 150
|Middle East & North Africa
|USD 130
|USD 130
|USD 130
|USD 150
|Indian Sub-Continent
|USD 100
|USD 130
|USD 100
|USD 150
|Europe & Asia Pacific
|USD 150
|USD 150
|USD 150
|USD 150
Additional baggage can be purchased here at a 20% discount.
Frequently asked questions
- What is the difference between Oman Air’s new piece concept and Oman Air’s existing weight concept?
Guests in Economy are entitled to 2 baggage pieces with a maximum combined weight 30kg.
Guests travelling in Business & First Class guests will be entitled to two bags with a maximum weight of 50KG.
You must purchase additional baggage if you wish to carry more than two bags.
- What are the dimensions restrictions?
All pieces of Checked-In baggage will have a maximum linear dimension of 158 centimeters or 62 inches. The items may include Cricket Bat, Badminton racket & Carom board.
Any item outside of these dimensions may be accepted by Oman Air as Specialist Baggage or Cargo, check here for latest Specialist or Cargo rates. Sports baggage to an additional allowance of 23kg or 32kg and relevant dimensions for Sporting Item.
- I am Sindbad member, does my any allowance change? How do I avail of the extra baggage?
Sindbad guests with valid Silver and Gold cards travelling in Economy will be entitled to total check in allowance of 2 bags with a combined weight 50kg
Sindbad members with valid Silver and Gold cards travelling in Business and First will receive an additional for 30kg weight for first and second bag.
Sindbad Guests must carry the “physical card” or “digital card (on mobile app)” to avail Frequent Guest benefits at airport. In the event, the guest do not carry either, then airports may go an extra mile to verify guests’ status in the system. In such situation, inform guests of the additional time taken and challenge in providing such assistance often.
- I am an Omani Student studying abroad, do I receive any additional allowance?
Omani Students travelling in Economy will be entitled to an additional baggage with a maximum weight of 20kg bringing their allowance to 2pc 50kg on specific fares. Proof of study is required and guest must purchase directly from Oman Air’s ticket offices.
- I am travelling with more than one bag but a combined weight of less than my free baggage allowance, do I need to purchase additional baggage?
Guests in Economy are entitled to 2 baggage pieces with a maximum combined weight 30kg.
Guests travelling in Business & First Class guests will be entitled to two bags with a maximum weight of 50KG.
You must purchase additional baggage if you wish to carry more than two bags.
- I am traveling in a group or with my family, what is our allowance?
Guests in Economy are entitled to 2 baggage pieces with a maximum combined weight 30kg.
Guests travelling in Business & First Class guests will be entitled to two bags with a maximum weight of 50kg.
You must purchase additional baggage if you wish to carry more than two bags. See examples below for further reference:
Guests travelling in PNR with more than one guests may pool their bags provide the sum of weight and pieces do no exceed the sum allowance of the guests e.g. 3 guests traveling in economy have an entitlement of 2pc with a maximum weight of 30kg or total allowance of 90kg across a maximum number of 6 pieces.
1 Guest has two bags booking
- 1 bag 14kg and 1 bag 24 kg; he has 2 pc and a combined weight of 38kg
- Guest is 8kg overweight and must purchase 20kg
Two guests within the same booking have two bags each, total 4 bags
- Guest 1 has 1 bag 14kg and 1 bag 24 kg; he has 2 pc and a combined weight of 38kg
- Guest 2 has 1 bag 8kg and 1 bag 10 kg; he has 2 pc and a combined weight of 18kg
- Guest 1 is 8kg overweight and must purchase 20kg or must place 8kg Guest 2’s bag
Two guests with within the same booking; Guest 1 has two bags and Guest 2 has 1 bag, total 3 bags
- Guest 1 has 1 bag 14kg and 1 bag 24 kg; he has 2 pc and a combined weight of 38kg
- Guest 2 has 1 bag 8kg with a combined weight of 8kg
- Guest 1 may use Guest 2 second pc allowance to avoid charge
Two guests in separate bookings but travelling together have two bags each, total 4 bags
- Guest 1 has 1 bag 14kg and 1 bag 24 kg; he has 2 pc and a combined weight of 38kg
- Guest 2 has 1 bag 8kg and 1 bag 10 kg; he has 2 pc and a combined weight of 18kg
- Guest 1 is 8kg overweight and must purchase 20kg
- I am traveling with an infant, what is my allowance?
Guests travelling in with an infant are entitled to one extra piece with a maximum 10KG weight.
- I am travelling to a specific destination, does my allowance change?
Guests traveling to/from Muscat will be entitled Golf Bag in addition to their Free Baggage Allowance. Guests traveling to all other destinations on Oman Air Network can identify their golf bag as 1 bag within their baggage allowance. If the bag is outside the guests allowance, they must pay the applicable rate.
Guests in Economy are entitled to 2 baggage pieces with a maximum combined weight 30kg.
Guests travelling in Business & First Class guests will be entitled to two bags with a maximum weight of 50KG.
You must purchase additional baggage if you wish to carry more than two bags.
- I am from/to Nairobi, does my allowance change?
Guest travelling from and to Nairobi are entitled to 2 pieces of Baggage at 25kilos each.
- I am travelling from/to India and Canada, does my allowance change?
Guests travelling between India and Canada will enjoy free baggage allowance according to class of travel as below:
Economy Class Business Class Allowance: 1
Piece
Allowance: 2
Pieces
Weight: 23 KGs
Dimensions: Up to
158 CMs
Up to: 23 KGs/Piece
Dimensions: Up to
158 CMs
In case of excess baggage, below charges will applied for both Business and Economy Classes:
Piece Specifications Charges: First Additional
Piece
Weight: Up to 23 KGs
Dimensions: Up to
158 CMs
100 CAD Any Additional
Piece
Weight: Up to 23 KGs
Dimensions: Up to
158 CMs
200 USD
- I am traveling with Oman Air on part of my journey, what is my allowance?
If your ticket is issued by Oman Air, your allowance is as per above the restrictions.
If your ticket is not issued by Oman Air, check with the issuing Airline for allowance and restriction.
- How can I purchase additional allowance?
Any additional pieces above the stated allowance will be considered as excess baggage and can be purchased at through Manage Booking, Oman Air’s Call Centre, City Ticket Offices or Approved Travel Agents prior to travel to ensure carriage of baggage.
- What is considered Specialist Luggage?
Any additional pieces above 20kg or 158cms is considered Specialist Baggage and will charged accordingly.
All Sporting Equipment is available through Manage Booking
Any additional pieces above 20KG or 158cms is considered Specialist Baggage or items listed below and will be charged accordingly.
Guest traveling to/from Muscat will be entitled one Golf Bag in addition to their Free Baggage Allowance.
Guest traveling to all other destinations on Oman Air Network can identify their golf bag as 1 bag within their baggage allowance
All Pets & Sporting Equipment will be checked as Specialist Equipment with set rates. In any instances where the weight or dimensions exceed, guests can still avail and purchase item and will be charged for the relative item.
Examples include:
- Golfing equipment – this is considered as specialist equipment and can be considered within Free Baggage Allowance
- Live Animals – see specific charge
- TV with a screen size up to 42” or 158cm linear length may be considered as part of Free Baggage Allowance. TV with a screen size exceeding 42” or linear length 158cm must be considered as Special Baggage and charged accordingly. All TVs must be accepted only after signing Limited Release Tags.
- Musical instrument – see specific charge (Guitars can be considered within Free Baggage Allowance)
- Hunting rifles
- Snow skiing equipment style
- Bowling equipment
- Wind surfer equipment
- Saddles
- Paddle Skis
- Film equipment
- Hiking equipment
- Surfing equipment
- Scuba equipment
- Bicycle
- Vaulting poles
- Fishing equipment
- Paddle Skis, Scuba, Film, Surfing Equipment & Vaulting Poles will be considered as Large Equipment while all other will be considered as Medium Size and charged accordingly.
- Live Animals will be charged as Pet in Hold
- Guest purchasing a seat for their musical equipment are not obliged to purchase excess baggage
- What do I do with my Pet or Sporting Equipment?
All Pets & Sporting Equipment are available for advance purchase via Omanair.com, Oman Air’s Call Centre or City Ticket Offices or Approved Travel Agents along with separate rates at the airport.
- Can Oman Air refuse my baggage?
All excess baggage is accepted by Oman Air on a first come first serve basis. We therefore advise guests to purchase via Omanair.com, Oman Air’s Call Centre or City Ticket Offices or Approved Travel Agents prior to travel to ensure carriage of baggage.
- How is Additional or Excess Baggage charged?
Baggage purchased in advance through Oman Air’s website is discounted up to 20% of the prices charged at the Airport. Rates vary by baggage type and origin and destination see below table.
Any additional pieces above the stated allowance will be considered as excess baggage and can be purchased at through Manage Booking, Oman Air’s Call Centre, City Ticket Offices or Approved Travel Agents prior to travel to ensure carriage of baggage.
- What happens if my excess baggage is not delivered or delayed?
Unless otherwise advised by Oman Air staff, Guests with Excess Baggage that is delayed or does not arrive will receive compensation in line with that offered by Airline for lost baggage part of the guests free baggage allowance.
- Is Baggage purchased via Oman Air’s website cheaper than purchasing baggage at the Airport?
Baggage purchased in advance through Oman Air’s website is discounted up to 20% of the prices charged at the Airport. All baggage purchased in advance is non-refundable.
- Is there a limit on the amount of pieces or weight I can purchase additional baggage?
Yes, all guests are limited to a purchasing 1 additional piece of luggage.
Additionally, Guests flying between Muscat, Europe, China, Malaysia, Thailand Singapore & Indonesia will be entitled to purchase 4 additional piece of luggage.
Guests flying from and to Nepal and Bangladesh cannot purchase additional baggage.
These restraints are inclusive of baggage and Specialist Equipment.
- What is the hand baggage allowance which remains the same, as follows:
First and Business Class: Two bags per guest of 7kg each and a maximum dimension of linear 115cms (45inches)
Economy Class: One bag per guest of 7kg and a maximum dimension of linear 115cms (45inches)
- Can I carry my camera/laptop/Small Musical Instrument/Small Bag onboard along with my Hand Baggage
In addition to the free baggage allowance, following items may also be accepted as carry-on baggage or checked-in baggage as deemed without any additional charges;
Examples include:
- Handbag, pocket book or purse
- Overcoat, wrap or blanket
- Umbrella or walking stick
- Small Reading camera and / or binoculars
- Reading matter for flight
- Infant food for consumption during the flight (for guests travelling with infants)
- Infant carry basket / carry cot / Baby strollers (for guests travelling with infants)
- Collapsible wheelchair / crutches (for PRMs)
- Braces or prosthetic devices (provided the guest is dependent on them)
- Laptop / Portable PC in small bag
- Mobile Phone
- Seeing Eye Dog will be checked in the hold free of charge
- Guitar in place of a carry-on bag with a maximum dimension 78 inches/198cms provided it is in a soft case
- Tax & Service Charges on Baggage
Please note that while online pricing is inclusive of Taxes and Charges, Airports may charge taxes and charges above the stated rates
- What kind of Pet’s can be carried onboard and how much can they weigh?
Carriage of Dog and Cats Pets in the appropriate portable carriage material is permitted. Please check with your Local Ticketing Office to confirm.
- What is the policy on mix of classes travel?
The free baggage allowance shall be according to the ticketed allowance that is published in the ticket against each sector.
- My flight is a code-share flight, can I purchase additional baggage?
Yes, you will be charged using our weight system irrespective of the item type being checked in e.g. 20kg bag, Golf bag, Pet, Guitar etc. Piece concept rates only apply to Oman Air operated flights.
- My first flight is not with Oman Air but my others are, can I purchase additional baggage?
Please check with the airline operating your first flight for excess baggage rates and conditions
- My first flight is with Oman Air but my onward flights are not, can I purchase additional baggage?
Yes, you will be charged using our weight system irrespective of the item type being checked in e.g. 20kg bag, Golf bag, Pet, Guitar etc. Piece concept rates only apply to Oman Air operated flights.