Oman Air Baggage Policy

Guests in Economy are entitled to 2 baggage pieces with a maximum combined weight 30kg.

Guests travelling in Business & First Class guests will be entitled to two bags with a maximum weight of 50kg.

You must purchase additional baggage if you wish to carry more than two bags. See examples below for further reference:

Guests travelling in PNR with more than one guests may pool their bags provide the sum of weight and pieces do no exceed the sum allowance of the guests e.g. 3 guests traveling in economy have an entitlement of 2pc with a maximum weight of 30kg or total allowance of 90kg across a maximum number of 6 pieces.

1 Guest has two bags booking

1 bag 14kg and 1 bag 24 kg; he has 2 pc and a combined weight of 38kg

Guest is 8kg overweight and must purchase 20kg

Two guests within the same booking have two bags each, total 4 bags

Guest 1 has 1 bag 14kg and 1 bag 24 kg; he has 2 pc and a combined weight of 38kg

Guest 2 has 1 bag 8kg and 1 bag 10 kg; he has 2 pc and a combined weight of 18kg

Guest 1 is 8kg overweight and must purchase 20kg or must place 8kg Guest 2’s bag

Two guests with within the same booking; Guest 1 has two bags and Guest 2 has 1 bag, total 3 bags

Guest 1 has 1 bag 14kg and 1 bag 24 kg; he has 2 pc and a combined weight of 38kg

Guest 2 has 1 bag 8kg with a combined weight of 8kg

Guest 1 may use Guest 2 second pc allowance to avoid charge

Two guests in separate bookings but travelling together have two bags each, total 4 bags